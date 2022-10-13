Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter is set to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday after he was charged this month with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

The charge stems from an incident at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard, Ohio, where court documents show Schlichter was found unresponsive in June. He was resuscitated with Narcan, a nasal spray used for overdoses, while police found a substance later determined to be .26 grams of cocaine in his room.

Schlichter threw 7,547 yards and 50 touchdowns in 48 games with the Buckeyes from 1978-81. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and the No. 4 overall pick of the Baltimore Colts in the 1982 NFL Draft, though his professional career was cut short by a gambling addiction.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | College Football Bowl Projections | Why Clemson Stands Alone Amongst College Football's Unbeaten Teams | College GameDay Heads Back To Knoxville | Interim Coaches Turning Things Around At Arizona State, Wisconsin

The 62-year-old has been in and out of prison since then, as he was sentenced to two years in 1995 for writing bad checks. Soon after his release, he was arrested again for stealing checks and was sentenced to eight years.

Schlichter then pleaded guilty in 2011 to federal charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and filing a false tax return while selling counterfeit NFL and college football tickets and using the money to gamble or pay back previous debts. He was released in June 2021.

According to the Ohio revised code, a fifth-degree felony carries a potential prison term of six to 12 months. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State DT Michael Hall An “Oh Yes” Guy For Coordinator Jim Knowles

Ohio State's Ryan Day Discusses Off Week Plans On Radio Show

Report: Former Ohio State OT Kirk Barton Banned From Program

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Added To Bednarik Award Watch List

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Michigan State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!