Ohio State's Ryan Day Talks Off Week, Chris Holtmann Previews Season On Radio Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon to discuss the 49-20 win over Michigan State and share how the Buckeyes are handling their only off week of the season.

Day did not have his usual lightning round with the media afterward and headed directly to practice instead. Head basketball coach Chris Holtmann then joined the show to preview the upcoming season, which tips off on Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Chaminade.

Below is a bullet-point recap of everything Day and Holtmann had to say:

Ryan Day:

Day said that one of the biggest worries for a coach is how the team will respond in its first game on the road. “Good to get that one under our belt.” Added the first game of the season is the only one that’s more stressful.

Day said quarterback C.J. Stroud ’s interception was the result of thinking the cornerback would bail and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka would run a hitch. That didn’t happen, but “it didn’t spook anybody because it was a strange play, and everyone moved on.”

’s interception was the result of thinking the cornerback would bail and wide receiver would run a hitch. That didn’t happen, but “it didn’t spook anybody because it was a strange play, and everyone moved on.” Day believes the Buckeyes played complementary football across the board against the Spartans, though he pointed out they need to field the ball better on special teams.

Day said the offensive line has played well through the first six games, but there are some bigger challenges coming up with Iowa and Penn State having better defenses than they’ve faced.

On the opportunity to play depth in recent weeks: “Hopefully that pays off here in the last six weeks.”

Day said running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams being able to carry the load on back-to-back weeks was great. Added the off week to get both full healthy is important and they expect both back for the Iowa game.

and being able to carry the load on back-to-back weeks was great. Added the off week to get both full healthy is important and they expect both back for the Iowa game. Day said Ohio State’s wide receivers are like running backs after they make a catch because they’re strong, physical and can get yards after the fact.

Day said wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. “has been blessed with a lot of talent,” but adding skill and discipline to it is what makes him special. Said he’s one of the hardest workers on the team and wears out the JUGS machine on his own.

“has been blessed with a lot of talent,” but adding skill and discipline to it is what makes him special. Said he’s one of the hardest workers on the team and wears out the JUGS machine on his own. Day said they wanted to be a little more versatile in the running game against the Spartans, which is why Egbuka and Xavier Johnson get some carries out of different formations.

get some carries out of different formations. Day felt that taking Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne out of his first read and getting pressure up the middle would be key to stopping him. “We did just that.”

out of his first read and getting pressure up the middle would be key to stopping him. “We did just that.” Day believes safeties Tanner McCalister , Ronnie Hickman and Lathan Ransom are playing well. Credits Hickman for his leadership and Ransom for his interception on the opening drive of the game.

, and are playing well. Credits Hickman for his leadership and Ransom for his interception on the opening drive of the game. Day noted how the depth has been challenged at cornerback, but they’ve played well. “We’re hoping to get some really good play out of them in the second half of the season.” Said they’re hoping to get Jordan Hancock back soon, as well.

back soon, as well. Day credits Iowa’s defense for its consistency. “Their guys are well-trained and they know how teams want to attack their defense … They know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are.”

Day said the players don’t look like they’re 18-, 19, 20-, 21-year-olds, but they are. There’s a lot of room for coaching on the field and seeing them grow into young men off the field.

Day said Monday was a recruiting day for the staff, while Tuesday through Thursday is for practice. They’ll be on the road recruiting again on Friday before having a rare day off on to watch college football on Saturday.

Asked about his game day outfit, Day said he simply wore what was put in his locker for his first game as head coach against Oregon State. He tried to wear a red hat against TCU at AT&T Stadium, but people asked him what he was doing. Noted that Woody Hayes also wore a black hat.

also wore a black hat. Day said the Buckeyes won’t back down in terms of the physicality of practice, but perhaps they’ll cut down on the number of reps. They’ll continue to monitor that as the year goes on.

Day said there’s a lot of accountability within the program right now as opposed to during the pandemic, when they weren’t able to meet as much (if at all) in person or when they simply attended class via Zoom, etc. Said this can be an issue for younger players.

Day reiterated that Stroud isn’t concerned with stats and records, which he continues to pile up. “If we continue to win, naturally, that’s going to happen.”

Chris Holtmann:

On the platform home football games provide the basketball program in recruiting: “It’s a great opportunity to showcase this place.”

Holtmann said their recruiting has been “at the highest level it’s ever been,” but things will start to slow as the season approaches. The 2022 and 2023 classes are the highest-rated of his tenure.

“There’s no question there are more unknowns about our team than in years past because of the number of new faces.”

Holtmann said forward Justice Sueing is extremely important for them and they’re really felt his absence last year. “We really missed him.” Said he’s fully healthy now and that they’re “hoping and praying” he has the final year he deserves.

is extremely important for them and they’re really felt his absence last year. “We really missed him.” Said he’s fully healthy now and that they’re “hoping and praying” he has the final year he deserves. On how much the trip to the Bahamas benefitted them: “The competition that we played was actually better than what you typically play (in offseason trips).” Said they got tested in both games against the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams and it was a good evaluation tool.

Holtmann said they’re looking forward to the Maui Invitational in November. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.” Said you get to do the summer trips once every four years, while these are meaningful games. “The stress level for us coaches will be a little different.”

Holtmann said San Diego State, who they open that tournament with, will be a challenge as a top-15 team. Said they’ll need some time to get back and get adjusted, but they travel to Duke just four days after returning.

On West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil : “He’s kind of got the reputation of being a shooter, but he also has the ability to put the ball on the floor some and score in a variety of ways.”

: “He’s kind of got the reputation of being a shooter, but he also has the ability to put the ball on the floor some and score in a variety of ways.” Holtmann said Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele and Wright State transfer Tanner Holden will also have an impact. “All three of those guys will help us.”

and Wright State transfer will also have an impact. “All three of those guys will help us.” Holtmann said they don’t spend a whole lot of time in the transfer portal until the offseason when it’s time to address some needs. Said every national champion in the last few years has had a transfer that made an impact. "We'd be foolish not to use it."

