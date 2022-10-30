If you ask around town in Knoxville, you’ll hear the familiar collective anxiety of a fanbase that isn’t quite used to this success. It is easy to understand how the years of ineptitude have weighed on them. It is a program that has been kicked incessantly while it’s been down in the doldrums. But as Garth Brooks blared over the loudspeakers Saturday night while 100,000 people swung and swayed blaring out the lyrics to “Friends in Low Places,” their Tennessee team was certainly riding rather high indeed up 37–6 on Kentucky, en route to a 44–6 domination.

The measure of a championship contender is not just what it does in its biggest spots—like the demon-exorcizing win over Alabama a few weeks ago—it’s weeks like this. Consider that the Wildcats came into this game off of a bye week and coach Mark Stoops has built his own program for precisely this moment: to play spoiler in a big spot with a physical, grind-it-out run game. Tennessee was in a significant lookahead spot with the titanic matchup against Georgia looming large next weekend. From basically the first series, the Vols put to rest any doubt. Kentucky was unable to fulfill its role as spoiler, rendered moot by the fact that Tennessee played a suffocating level of defense it hadn’t yet this season, holding Kentucky to 2 of 13 on third down.

Jaylen Wright‘s touchdown put the Vols up 20–6 in the. second quarter. Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports

“That’s the situation you want to be in defensively, that’s a situation you want to take advantage of and get off the field,” coach Josh Heupel said afterward. “You can see it tonight, they were matching things up better and playing tight coverage. And then we were able to get to the quarterback too and make him uncomfortable. You put all those things together toy’re able to get off the football field. Technique, eye discipline, understanding your schemes have continued to grow for us. That’s what good defenses but good teams do.”

The Vols rotate plenty of players, including DB Doneiko Slaughter, who has played all over Tennessee’s secondary at slot corner, outside corner and safety. He showed off his cover skills with an interception plus his hitting on this play where he forced the ball out:

Despite the way Tennessee’s offense has played, it is Wildcats QB Will Levis who has been the darling of NFL draft boards and way-too-early mocks. On Saturday he played poorly with three interceptions (one of which caromed off of a receiver’s hands while was being stuck with in midair). As the Vols continued to build their lead, they were able to tee off on Levis and Kentucky’s uncharacteristically woeful pass protection. After going 19 for 25 for 245 yards and three touchdowns through the air, Hooker said he just puts his head down and goes to work.

What more do you need to see from these Vols? On Tuesday night, when the first College Football Playoff committee rankings are released, there’s a chance they could be No. 1 in the country. If they aren’t, that is something that can be hashed out five days later in Athens in a defacto SEC East championship game. Tennessee has passed plenty of tests this season, but the biggest one comes next week. The anxiety will be there, but these Vols keep providing great therapy. —Richard Johnson

And now on to Sports Illustrated’s weekly top 10 college football ranking, by Ross Dellenger:

1. Georgia (8–0)

Last game: Beat Florida 42–20

Next game: Tennessee on Saturday

Down 28–3 at half, the Gators pulled within 28–20 late in the third quarter before the Bulldogs mounted two touchdown drives to seal their fifth win over Florida in the last six meetings. So, no, Kirby Smart’s crew didn’t overlook the Gators ahead of a massive SEC East showdown next week against the Vols.

2. Ohio State (8–0)

Last game: Beat Penn State 44–31

Next game: at Northwestern on Saturday

The Buckeyes went on a scorching scoring blitz in the fourth quarter. They trailed 21–16 before scoring 28 points in a span of seven minutes of game time, a run that featured a pick-six. It sent the Nittany Lions fans out of Happy Valley very unhappy. For Ohio State, it was its first true test of the season, and Ryan Day’s group passed with flying colors.

3. Tennessee (8–0)

Last game: beat Kentucky 44–6

Next game: at Georgia on Saturday

Much of the attention on the Vols this season is on their offense. And we get it. In fact, against the Wildcats, QB Hendon Hooker and the offense rolled up 422 yards. Having typed all that, give it up for the Tennessee defense, which held projected first-round pick Will Levis to 98 yards passing. The Vols picked off Levis three times. A matchup that many saw as a trap game turned very quickly into a rout.

4. Clemson (8–0)

Last game: beat Syracuse 27–21

Next game: at Notre Dame on Saturday

After a bye week, the Tigers get a trip to South Bend to face the biggest Jekyll and Hyde team of 2022. The Fighting Irish lost at home to Stanford and Marshall and beat Syracuse and Notre Carolina on the road. If you’re confused, join the club. Which Notre Dame team will show up on Saturday against Clemson?

5. Michigan (8–0)

Last game: beat Michigan State 29–7

Next game: at Rutgers on Saturday

It’s not often we use this space to write about a kicker, but Michigan’s Jake Moody attempted five field goals and made all five, hitting from 22, 25, 39, 33 and 54 yards. Sure, the Wolverines’ offense could have been better in the red zone, but Moody’s accuracy is to be commended.

6. TCU (8–0)

Last game: beat West Virginia 41–31

Next game: Texas Tech on Saturday

Quarterback Max Duggan shredded through the Mountaineers for 341 yards and three touchdowns to send the Toads to their first 8–0 start since 2015. Coach Sonny Dykes’s honeymoon is extending to Week 9 and that’s quite impressive and unexpected. TCU sits atop a Big 12 conference that doesn’t feature any really bad teams.

7. Alabama (7–1)

Last game: beat Mississippi State 30–6

Next game: at LSU on Saturday

The Crimson Tide got a chance to rest up before heading into Tiger Stadium for what is sure to be an electric environment in Baton Rouge. The SEC West lead is on the line. QB Bryce Young’s shoulder should be as healthy as it’s been since the injury against Arkansas on Oct. 1.

8. Oregon (7–1)

Last game: beat Cal 42–24

Next game: at Colorado on Saturday

The Ducks just keep on quaking with a seventh straight victory and all but one of them by at least two touchdowns. QB Bo Nix tossed two interceptions but he also threw for three touchdowns and 412 yards. Oregon continues to control its own destiny in the Pac-12 race and is clinging to an outside shot at making the Playoff. The Ducks’ season-opening 46-point loss to Georgia seems like a long time ago.

9. USC (7–1)

Last game: beat Arizona 45–37

Next game: Cal on Saturday

It was the Caleb Williams Show in Tucson, with him throwing for 411 yards and five touchdowns. USC’s issue last season—defense—flared up again. Arizona had 27 first downs, 543 yards and converted nearly half of its third downs. If the Trojans are going to march to the Pac-12 title game and potentially the Playoff, the defense needs to be better.

10. Illinois (7–1)

Last game: beat Nebraska 26–9

Next game: Michigan State on Saturday

Who would have thought that Illinois—Illinois!—would be in the driver’s seat to win the Big Ten West more than halfway through the season. But here we are! In his second year, Bret Bielema’s Illini are in position to advance to Indianapolis for the title game. They’ll likely be favored in every remaining regular season game outside of their trip to the Big House on Nov. 19.

