The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that former Ohio State defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Denver Broncos’ 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones, who was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, recorded a season-high seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack to help the Broncos snap a four-game losing streak with a win over the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

This marks the second time in Jones’ career that he has garnered defensive player of the week honors, as he did so following a five-tackle, 2.5-sack performance in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions during his rookie season in 2019.

Jones has recorded 31 tackles, eight tackle for loss, eight quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in eight games, which is why general manager George Paton said this week they want him to remain in Denver beyond his rookie contract, which expires at the end of the season.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

“He’s one of our core players,” Paton said during his press conference on Tuesday evening. “We want Dre’Mont here a long time, we’ll just leave it at that.”

Jones becomes the second Buckeye to take home a weekly honor this season, joining New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was named the rookie of the week after he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State No. 2 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings Don’t Matter To Ohio State Right Now

“Huge Level Of Confidence” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Return This Season

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Maxwell Award Semifinalists

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Butkus, Bednarik Award Semifinalist

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Brian Hartline Preview Northwestern

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!