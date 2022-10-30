USC’s Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

A bizarre officiating mistake late in the first half of Saturday’s USC-Arizona game infuriated Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, as the error led to the clock running out on a potential USC scoring drive.

With USC leading, 17-13, the Trojans offense took over at their own 33-yard line with 45 seconds left in the second quarter after the defense forced a turnover on downs. Star quarterback Caleb Williams converted three of his four attempts to lead USC 57 yards downfield, including a 34-yard completion to receiver Brenden Rice at the Arizona 9-yard line with five seconds to go.

After securing a crucial first down, the Trojans’ momentum was interrupted when officials elected to re-spot the ball after the game clock began running. Consequently, time expired in the half before Williams could spike the ball to stop the clock in time for one more play.

As both teams walked off the field, an incensed Riley let loose on the officiating crew and appeared more than frustrated over the blown chance for his squad to increase its lead.

While Riley clearly didn’t appreciate the officials’ blunder, he wasn’t the only one with a strong reaction to the disastrous sequence. Several of those reactions were retweeted by USC athletic director Mike Bohn, who probably can’t wait for the day the Trojans will no longer have to deal with Pac-12 officiating.

