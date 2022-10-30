Players Brawl in Tunnel Following Michigan’s Win Over Michigan State

Following Michigan’s 29–7 victory over rival Michigan State in the Big House on Saturday night, reports surfaced of an ugly brawl in the tunnel between players of both teams.

Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press was one of several media members who witnessed the fight as players from both teams left the field and headed toward the locker room. Per Solari, multiple Michigan State players were seen punching and kicking a Michigan player as he lay on the ground.

The Michigan player who was getting attacked in the tunnel wore No. 1 and appeared to be sophomore defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows.

Sports Illustrated obtained footage of the fight via Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the fight after the game, calling for a proper investigation.

“It needs to be investigated and brought to a conclusion, and our athletic director will make sure that takes place,” Harbaugh said. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said that he will let law enforcement review the incident in the tunnel, and called the fight “unacceptable,” according to Solari.

Harbaugh also mentioned that an additional Michigan player was assaulted on the way to the locker room.

“Two of our players were assaulted. You saw the one video, the 10 on 1. Pretty bad.”

Per Austin Meek of The Athletic, Harbaugh mentioned that one player likely suffered a broken nose.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker told reporters after the game that he didn’t know what happened in the tunnel.

“Things were heated and we have to figure out what happened,” Tucker said.

