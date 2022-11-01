Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Bednarik Award Semifinalist

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named on Tuesday morning as one of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best defensive player.

Eichenberg ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 72 total tackles while adding seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one pick-six. He’s coming off a season-high 15-tackle performance in Saturday's 44-31 win over Penn State.

The redshirt junior from Cleveland St. Ignatius has been the anchor of first-year coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense, which allows just 270.1 yards and 16.88 points per game this season, which ranks sixth and 10th nationally.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

Other semifinalists include Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry; Arkansas’ Drew Sanders; Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace Jr.; Clemson’s Tyler Davis; Georgia’s Christopher Smith; Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton and Devon Witherspoon; Iowa’s Jack Campbell; Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah; Michigan’s Mike Morris; Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes; Old Dominion’s Jason Henderson; Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.; Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey; Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson; USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu; Utah’s Clark Phillips III; and Wisconsin’s John Torchio.

Finalists for the award, which is named after form Penn linebacker Chuck Bednarik, will be announced on Nov. 22. Eichenberg is looking to become the second Buckeye to win the award, joining former defensive end Chase Young in 2019.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Maxwell Award Semifinalists

2023 Georgia DT Kayden McDonald Commits To Ohio State

How McDonald's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Penn State

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Penn State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!