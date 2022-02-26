Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, Harry Miller To Distribute 100 Beds To Children In Nicaragua

The offensive linemen have combined their philanthropic efforts to help children who currently sleep on the ground.

Ohio State junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson announced on Friday evening that he and redshirt junior offensive lineman Harry Miller are partnering to raise money for 100 beds that will be distributed to children in Nicaragua.

“We are asking for sponsorship for a bed,” Johnson said in a note posted to Twitter. “$130 allows two children to sleep in a bed and off the ground at night. With your donation, you will receive a picture of the child and their bed.”

Johnson previously established a foundation in his name that is “dedicated to empowering and serving disabled veterans and disadvantaged student-athletes with dignity and respect.”

He’s raised more than $10,000 to serve more than 100 veterans and 350 student-athletes dating back to his time as a five-star prospect at Cincinnati Princeton. That includes hosting gift and toy drives during the holidays and providing food, clothing and toiletries to the homeless.

Johnson started all 13 games at right guard for the Buckeyes last season but is expected to move to left tackle next season with junior Nicholas Petit-Frere declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Miller, meanwhile, is a board member at Mission For Nicaragua, a non-profit organization that operates a school and distributes food and medicine to less-fortunate families in Los Brasiles.

The former five-star prospect Buford, Ga., has participated in yearly mission trips to Central America and was recently named to the AFCA Good Works Team for his “exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field,” which includes donating all of his name, image and likeness earnings to humanitarian efforts in Nicaragua.

Miller played just 26 snaps in two games last season as he dealt with health issues that kept him out of the first four games and a knee injury that prematurely ended his year. He was battling redshirt sophomore Luke Wypler to be Ohio State’s starting center before that and will likely compete for a spot at one of the guard positions this fall.

Those looking to sponsor a bed can send money missionfornicaragua@gmail.com on PayPal. Click here to learn more about the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation and Mission For Nicaragua.

