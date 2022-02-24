Former Ohio State S Jahsen Wint Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Wint and former cornerback Amir Riep were dismissed from the team after being charged with rape and kidnapping in February 2020.

As first reported by Bucknuts’ Patrick Murphy and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, former Ohio State safety Jahsen Wint has entered his name into the transfer portal.

A former three-star prospect from Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, Wint played in 35 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-19. He recorded 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack and figured to compete for a starting role as a fifth-year senior following Jordan Fuller’s graduation.

However, Wint and rising senior cornerback Amir Riep were dismissed from the team by head coach Ryan Day in February 2020 after they were charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, which are first-degree felonies. They were both facing a maximum sentence of 33 years in prison and pleaded not guilty to the charges the following month.

Online records at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas still show Wint’s case as active, with subpoenas issued this week to several people, including members of the the Columbus Police Department and its crime lab, as well as a registered nurse at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

The same five subpoenas were issued for Riep’s case, which also remains active despite him entering his name into the transfer portal back in November. Neither is incarcerated but they are both scheduled to appear in court on March 3, pending any additional continuances on their case.

The 2020 season would have been Wint's final year of eligibility, but the NCAA gave an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic. Given that, it’s likely he has two seasons of eligibility remaining if he is ultimately able to play college football again.

