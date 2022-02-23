Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber Drafted By USFL's New Jersey Generals

Weber is one of two former Buckeyes to get drafted on Wednesday, joining New Orleans Breakers wide receiver Johnnie Dixon.

Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber was selected by the New Jersey Generals in the 27th round of the USFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon.

A former four-star prospect from Detroit Cass Tech, Weber rushed for 2,667 yards and 24 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2015-18. He was the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2016 but suffered a hamstring injury heading into his sophomore year and ended up splitting time with J.K. Dobbins during his final two seasons in Columbus.

Weber was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He carried the ball 22 times for 54 yards and caught five passes for 28 yards during the preseason but was waived and then re-signed to their practice squad for the duration of the regular season.

When his contract expired, Weber signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and was assigned to their practice squad for their run to Super Bowl LIV, winning a ring in the process. He then signed a practice squad deal with the Green Bay Packers in November 2020 and was active for a pair of games but did not register a snap.

After being released by the Packers last June, Weber signed with the New York Giants. He was placed on injured reserve with a hip flexor and was then released during the preseason.

Weber is one of two former Buckeyes to be drafted on Wednesday, joining wide receiver Johnnie Dixon, who was selected by the New Orleans Breakers in the 14th round. They’ll continue to their professional careers when the USFL kicks off its reboot season on April 16.

-----

-----

