Photos From Ohio State’s 2022 Pro Day

The former Buckeyes were looking to impress NFL general managers, coaches and scouts on Wednesday.

The Ohio State football program held its annual Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday afternoon, giving the program’s draft-eligible prospects another opportunity to impress NFL personnel ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

A total of 10 former Buckeyes participated in various drills, including running back Master Teague; wide receivers Chris BookerChris Olave and Garrett Wilson; offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere;defensive end Tyreke Smith; defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Antwuan Jackson; and cornerback Demario McCall.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert was unable to take part to a lingering foot injury that he suffered at Senior Bowl practices in early February, while Smith’s older brother, Malik Smith, showed off his skills as a former college basketball player looking to make it in the NFL.

That said, check out photos from Ohio State’s Pro Day below:

1. Demario McCall
2. Demario McCall
4. Tyreke smith
3. Tyreke Smith
5. Master Teague
6. Master Teague
7. Master Teague
8. Nicholas Petit-Frere
9. Antwuan Jackson
10. Thayer Munford
11. Thayer Munford
13. Demario McCall
14. Master Teague
15. Master Teague
12. Malik Smith
16. Thayer Munford
17. Nicholas Petit-Frere
18. Haskell Garrett
19. Larry Johnson
20. Tyreke Smith
22. Larry Johnson and Haskell Garrett
21. Tyreke Smith
23. Tyreke Smith
24. Lovie Smith
25. Chris Olave
27. Chris Olae
28. Cardale Jones
26. Master Teague
29. Demario McCall
30. Chris Olave
31. Master Teague
32. Chris Olave
33. Garrett Wilson
34. Chris Olave
35. Garrett Wilson
36. Garrett Wilson
38. Master Teague
39. Master Teauge
37. Pro Day

