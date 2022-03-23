Photos From Ohio State’s 2022 Pro Day

The former Buckeyes were looking to impress NFL general managers, coaches and scouts on Wednesday.

The Ohio State football program held its annual Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday afternoon, giving the program’s draft-eligible prospects another opportunity to impress NFL personnel ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

A total of 10 former Buckeyes participated in various drills, including running back Master Teague; wide receivers Chris Booker, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson; offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere;defensive end Tyreke Smith; defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Antwuan Jackson; and cornerback Demario McCall.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert was unable to take part to a lingering foot injury that he suffered at Senior Bowl practices in early February, while Smith’s older brother, Malik Smith, showed off his skills as a former college basketball player looking to make it in the NFL.

That said, check out photos from Ohio State’s Pro Day below:

