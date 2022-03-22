The Riddell Axiom is first helmet to analyze and report impact data to the coaching and training staff.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the handful of players testing out the new Riddell Axiom helmet during spring practice.

The helmet, which is Riddell’s first new design since the SpeedFlex in 2014, is the result of feedback from players, coaches and equipment managers with the goal of improving impact response and reducing head injuries. It uses a scanning app to capture the three-dimensional image of an athlete’s head and uses that to customize an internal system of pads for a personalized fit.

Among the more visible changes are the flex panels on the front, back and sides that work to reduce impact on collisions, as well as the lack of a top bar on the facemask, which give athlete a clearer view of the field and full coverage eye protection. Both the facemask and optional visor are installed directly into the shell and can be easily removed, unlike other styles that use clips.

Additionally, the Riddell Axiom is the first helmet to be equipped with smart technology, which analyzes and reports impact data to the coaching and training in real-time. Expect more players to be wearing the helmet by the fall as a result.

