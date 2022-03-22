Skip to main content

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Testing Out New Helmet Technology During Spring Practice

The Riddell Axiom is first helmet to analyze and report impact data to the coaching and training staff.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the handful of players testing out the new Riddell Axiom helmet during spring practice.

The helmet, which is Riddell’s first new design since the SpeedFlex in 2014, is the result of feedback from players, coaches and equipment managers with the goal of improving impact response and reducing head injuries. It uses a scanning app to capture the three-dimensional image of an athlete’s head and uses that to customize an internal system of pads for a personalized fit.

Among the more visible changes are the flex panels on the front, back and sides that work to reduce impact on collisions, as well as the lack of a top bar on the facemask, which give athlete a clearer view of the field and full coverage eye protection. Both the facemask and optional visor are installed directly into the shell and can be easily removed, unlike other styles that use clips.

C.J. Stroud

Additionally, the Riddell Axiom is the first helmet to be equipped with smart technology, which analyzes and reports impact data to the coaching and training in real-time. Expect more players to be wearing the helmet by the fall as a result.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Shares Emotional Message About Mental Health

Former Ohio State CB Eli Apple Re-Signing With Cincinnati Bengals

Former Ohio State LB Pepper Johnson Named DC For USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits

Former Ohio State OL Andrew Norwell Signing With Washington Commanders

2023 IMG Academy WR Carnell Tate Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Former Ohio State CB Bradley Roby Agrees To Extension With New Orleans Saints

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

16. Tony Skinn
Basketball

Report: Maryland Expected To Hire Ohio State Assistant Coach Tony Skinn

By Andrew Lind12 hours ago
Harry Miller
Football

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Shares Emotional Message About Mental Health

By Andrew Lind21 hours ago
Ohio Stadium 100th Anniversary Logo
Football

First Look At Ohio Stadium’s 100th Anniversary Logo

By Andrew LindMar 21, 2022
Ohio State Women's Hockey
News

Ohio State Women’s Hockey Team Wins First National Championship In Program History

By Andrew LindMar 20, 2022
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Holtmann, Liddell And Branham Discuss Ohio State’s 71-61 Loss To Villanova

By Andrew LindMar 20, 2022
Malaki Branham
Basketball

Ohio State Falls To Villanova, 71-61, In Second Round Of NCAA Tournament

By Andrew LindMar 20, 2022
Eugene Brown III
Basketball

Ohio State Focused On Defense Ahead Of Second-Round Matchup With Villanova

By Andrew LindMar 20, 2022
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann Reflects On Previous Meetings With Villanova, Jay Wright

By Andrew LindMar 19, 2022