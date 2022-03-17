Apple started all but two games for the Bengals last season on their way to Super Bowl LVI.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple is returning to the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year, $4 million deal.

The 26-year-old Apple record 70 tackles, 13 pass break ups, two interceptions, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in 20 games for the Bengals last season – including four playoff games – to help Cincinnati reach Super Bowl LVI, when he notably gave up the game-winning touchdown to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

A first-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft, Apple has also played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers during his six-year NFL career. He joined the Bengals on a one-year deal last offseason and ultimately played 93 percent of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps in 2021.

Apple remains one of seven former Buckeyes on the Bengals’ roster alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, defensive end Sam Hubbard, linebacker Keandre Jones, safety Vonn Bell and punter Drue Chrisman.

He’s also one of five former Ohio State players to land a new deal during free agency, joining joining Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones.

Others still on the market include offensive lineman Billy Price, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and safety Nate Ebner.

