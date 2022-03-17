After just one season as the head coach at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, former Ohio State linebacker Thomas “Pepper” Johnson has been named the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits.

The 57-year-old Johnson recorded 379 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in four seasons with the Buckeyes from 1982-85. He was a two-time team captain, an All-American as a senior and inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

A second-round pick of the New York Giants in the 1986 NFL Draft, Johnson played 13 seasons in the league, including stints with the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and New York Jets before retiring in 1998. He won two Super Bowls (XXI and XXV), was a two-time Pro Bowler and finished his professional career with 983 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 14 interceptions and 12 forced fumbles.

Johnson joined the New England Patriots as an assistant linebackers coach in 2000. He served in various roles for the franchise over the next 14 seasons, including as the linebackers or defensive line coach, adding three more Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX) to his resume.

Johnson also had stints as the defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2014 and Jets from 2015-16 before becoming the defensive coordinator for the Memphis Express of the short-lived Alliance of American Football in 2019. He was then the linebackers coach for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats in the spring of 2020 until the league suspended operations amid the pandemic.

After one season as IMG Academy’s defensive coordinator in the fall of 2020, Johnson was promoted to head coach last June. He led the Ascenders to a 9-1 record, though the season-ending loss to Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy snapped their 19-game winning streak. It was also IMG Academy’s first home loss since 2014.

Johnson won’t be the only former Ohio State player continuing his career with the Bandits, as offensive lineman Matthew Burrell was drafted by Tampa Bay earlier this month. Other Buckeyes in the USFL include New Orleans Breakers wide receiver Johnnie Dixon, New Jersey Generals running back Mike Weber and Michigan Panthers tight end Marcus Baugh.

