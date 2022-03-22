Ohio State’s Ryan Day Discusses Harry Miller’s Mental Health Struggles, Jim Knowles’ Defense And More Following Third Practice Of Spring

After one week off for spring break, the Buckeyes returned to the practice field on Tuesday morning.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media following Tuesday morning’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to discuss a wide variety of topics, including former offensive lineman Harry Miller’s retirement and mental health struggles, the installation of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ scheme and much more.

Here’s a bullet-point recap of what Day had to say:

On Miller: “The thing that makes me most proud is the work that Harry did. He certainly wasn’t where he is right now a year ago. He did the work. What we did was put structures in place to help him, just like we do with other players (who suffer injuries) … I’m proud that he’s in a better place than he was last year.”

“This was a huge decision for Harry. You can tell how emotional he was about it because football was a huge part of his life.” Added Miller wants to remain involved in the program, but they’re still determining how exactly that can happen.

Day said junior quarterback C.J. Stroud and former quarterback Cardale Jones will throw to the receivers at tomorrow’s Pro Day. “They’ve gone through a routine and rehearsed that so we can do the best job of putting our best foot forward for everybody involved."

and former quarterback will throw to the receivers at tomorrow’s Pro Day. “They’ve gone through a routine and rehearsed that so we can do the best job of putting our best foot forward for everybody involved." Day said they take players receiving death threats, as Miller talked about during his interview on The Today Show, very seriously: “It’s a lot harder for the younger generation who has found their identity on their phones to get on there and see those things.”

Day noted the defense hasn’t incorporated Knowles’ “Leo” position through the first three practices and are working with four down linemen right now.

Early enrollee quarterback Devin Brown is “just getting his feet wet.” Said he seems to be gelling with the rest of the room early on in spring practice.

is “just getting his feet wet.” Said he seems to be gelling with the rest of the room early on in spring practice. Day notes how important the tight end position is for the Buckeyes’ offense to be successful, particularly in the run game. Added that having more receivers on the field really limits what you can do.

Day said junior Paris Johnson is working at left tackle and sophomore Donovan Jackson has “stepped up” at left guard. Also mentioned redshirt junior guard Enokk Vimahi as someone who is challenging for a starting spot.

is working at left tackle and sophomore has “stepped up” at left guard. Also mentioned redshirt junior guard as someone who is challenging for a starting spot. Day has been impressed with how competitive the defense has been under Knowles’ direction. “It makes us better because it’s challenging every day.” Noted he went through an entire practice using the same scheme to make sure the players understand what they’re doing. “He understands the big picture.”

Day said the defensive line “should be the strength” of the Buckeyes’ defense this season.

Day said he would consider moving an athletic offensive lineman to tight end if he felt the player could help Ohio State in the running game.

On the experience the Buckeyes have in the secondary heading into this season as opposed to last year, led by Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister : “Still a long way to go, but at least these guys have played in a game.”

: “Still a long way to go, but at least these guys have played in a game.” Day noted how unique it was for sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau to show up last July following an extended recruitment. “I’ve never seen someone show up in July and play like he did, so I’m excited to see him this year.” Notes how he’ll have a whole year under his belt by the fall.

to show up last July following an extended recruitment. “I’ve never seen someone show up in July and play like he did, so I’m excited to see him this year.” Notes how he’ll have a whole year under his belt by the fall. Day said he defers to the training staff when it comes to concussions. “We just follow their lead on it. It’s certainly way over my head.”

Day said he watched incoming freshman safety Sonny Styles lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central to a state championship in basketball this weekend. “The thing you notice about him is he doesn’t get rattled.” Credited him for recruiting for the 2023 recruiting class before reclassifying.

lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central to a state championship in basketball this weekend. “The thing you notice about him is he doesn’t get rattled.” Credited him for recruiting for the 2023 recruiting class before reclassifying. Day said they would welcome Miller back to the team if he wanted to give football another shot. “I think that’s why we had such a long buildup to this because it was a big decision.” Added he’s still part of the family.

On sophomore defensive tackle Tyleik Williams : “I think the difference now is that he’s in much better shape than he was.” Called him one of the best athletes on the team. “He flashed again today at practice.”

: “I think the difference now is that he’s in much better shape than he was.” Called him one of the best athletes on the team. “He flashed again today at practice.” Day noted how there are high expectations on sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. because of his father but believes he’s going to be able to make a name for himself. “His skill and discipline is off the charts.”

