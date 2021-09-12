September 12, 2021
Photos From Ohio State's 35-28 Loss To Oregon

More than 100 of the best photos from the Buckeyes’ loss to the Ducks on Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State suffered its first home loss in three years on Saturday afternoon, as Oregon came away with a 35-28 win in Ohio Stadium.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud led the way offensively for the Buckeyes, throwing for 484 yards and three touchdowns compared to one interception. But running back C.J. Verdell stole the show, rushing for 161 yards and scoring three total touchdowns to lead the Ducks to the upset victory.

BuckeyesNow was on hand Saturday, brining you the latest from both the press box and the sidelines. For all of the day’s written and video content, head to the front page.

In the meantime, check out more than 100 photos from the game below:

1. Ryan Day
3. Denzel Burke
2. Zen Michalski
4. Antwuan Jackson
5. Paris Johnson
6. Gee Scott
7. J.T. Tuimoloau
8. Palaie Gaoteote
9. Josh Proctor
10. Garrett Wilson
11. Thayer Munford
12. Mike Hall
13. Jack Sawyer
14. Haskell Garrett
15. Ronnie Hickman
16. Julian Fleming
17. Jayden Ballard
18. Keenan Bailey and Corey Dennis
19. Haskell Garrett
21. Joe Royer
20. Jeremy Ruckert, Kevin Wilson and Cade Stover
22. Patrick Gurd
23. Kevin Wilson
24. Quinn Ewers
25. Tim Hinton
26. Gee Scott
27. J.T. Tuimoloau
28. Miyan Williams
29. Master Teague
30. Greg Studrawa
31. Brian Hartline
32. Chris Olave
33. Kyle McCord
34. Orlando Pace
35. Tyreke Smith
36. J.T. Tuimoloau
37. Miyan Williams
38. C.J. Stroud
39. Gee Scott
40. C.J. Stroud
41. Garrett Wilson
42. Miyan Williams
43. Oregon Duck
44. Zach Harrison
45. Cam Brown
46. Cam Brown
48. Tommy Eichenberg
47. Teradja Mitchell
49. Haskell Garrett
50. Taron Vincent
51. J.T. Tuimoloau
55. Craig Young
56. Haskell Garrett
57. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
52. Denzel Burke
53. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
54. Taron Vincent
58. Garrett Wilson
59. Garrett Wilson
60. Garrett Wilson
61. Palaie Gaoteote
63. C.J. Verdell
62. Mike Hall
64. J.T. Tuimoloau
65. Emeka Egbuka
66. Emeka Egbuka
67. C.J. Stroud
68. Miyan Williams
69. Cam Brown
70. Ronnie Hickman and Cam Brown
71. Denzel Burke
72. Garrett Wilson
73. Thayer Munford
74. Ohio State Fans
75. Cade Kacherski
76. K'Vaughan Pope
77. Marcus Williamson
78. Josh Proctor
79. Chris Olave
80. TreVeyon Henderson
81. Nicholas Petit-Frere
82. Chris Olave
83. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
84. Bryson Shaw
85. Lathan Ransom
86. Tyreke Smith
87. Dawand Jones
88. TreVeyon Henderson
89. Cade Stover
90. C.J. Stroud
91. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
92. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
93. Ohio State Fans
94. Cody Simon
95. Cameron Martinez
96. Jeremy Ruckert
97. Ben Christman
98. Al Washington
99. Dawand Jones
100. Marcus Williamson
101. Ryan Day
102. C.J. Stroud
103. Kerry Coombs

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

