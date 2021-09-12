Photos From Ohio State's 35-28 Loss To Oregon

More than 100 of the best photos from the Buckeyes’ loss to the Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State suffered its first home loss in three years on Saturday afternoon, as Oregon came away with a 35-28 win in Ohio Stadium.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud led the way offensively for the Buckeyes, throwing for 484 yards and three touchdowns compared to one interception. But running back C.J. Verdell stole the show, rushing for 161 yards and scoring three total touchdowns to lead the Ducks to the upset victory.

BuckeyesNow was on hand Saturday, brining you the latest from both the press box and the sidelines. For all of the day’s written and video content, head to the front page.

In the meantime, check out more than 100 photos from the game below:

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Goals Of Winning Big Ten, Reaching Playoff Remain Intact Despite Loss

Kerry Coombs Takes Responsibility For Ohio State's Defensive Struggles In Loss

Oregon Carves Up Buckeye Defense In Shootout to Upset No. 3 Ohio State

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Struggles vs. Oregon

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense Thrives In Loss to Oregon

Ryan Day: "There's Enough Blame to Go Around"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!