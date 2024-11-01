Ohio State Football: Preview and Prediction vs Penn State Nittany Lions
The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to Penn State on Saturday to take on the Nittany Lions in one of the most highly-anticipated games this season.
Here's everything you need to know before the Buckeyes' Week 10 matchup.
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs No. 3. Penn State Nittany Lions
University Park, PA
12:00 PM
TV: FOX
Ohio State is coming off one of its worst offensive performances this season in Week 9, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers held the Buckeyes to a season-low of 21 points. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson combined for 54 rushing yards on 20 carries, which was a key contributor to the sluggish performance.
The offense will have yet another tough challenge on Saturday. Penn State's defense has allowed an average of 267.6 yards per game this season, which is the fourth fewest amongst FBS teams. Led by a pair of NFL-caliber defensive ends Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton, the two have combined for a total of 46 tackles and six sacks this season.
This does not bode well for a Buckeyes' offensive line that is plagued with injuries. Tackle Zen Michalski will likely miss Saturday's contest due to an injury sustained in Week 9, leaving Ohio State without two of the team's top tackles.
The X Factor: Ohio State's Run Defense
One of the biggest positives from the Buckeyes' close victory over Nebraska was the defense's ability to bounce back after giving up 496 total yards to the Oregon Ducks in Week 7.
With Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar's availability up in the air, the Nittany Lions' run game will be a point of emphasis for head coach James Franklin. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have combined for 992 rushing yards so far in 2024, while both have averaged over five yards per carry.
Ohio State managed to keep Nebraska's run game in check, as the Cornhuskers averaged 3.7 yards per carry in Week 9. The Buckeyes must continue the recent defensive success, especially against the run, in order to take down Penn State on the road.