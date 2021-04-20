Ohio State’s Three-Way Quarterback Battle To Carry Into Fall

Spring practice not enough to separate Stroud, Miller or McCord from the other signal-callers.

Although Saturday’s spring game marked the end of spring practice, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn’t quite ready to make a decision on his next starting quarterback. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, given redshirt freshmen Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud have never thrown a pass in a college game and redshirt freshman Kyle McCord only enrolled in classes in January.

"This was very similar to what this whole spring has been. Some good, some not so good and a lot of learning opportunities there,” Day said. “You can see when you watch them there’s flashes here and there and then there’s just learning opportunities. The more these guys can prepare and work in the film room and just grind in the meeting rooms, the better they’re going to prepare and be ready for those moments.”

Stroud and McCord put up the best stats on Saturday, throwing for 185 and 184 yards, respectively, in addition to two touchdowns apiece, while Miller finished with 128 yards passing and zero touchdowns with one interception in the red zone.

Day noted their performances in the spring game – which was played in front of a limited capacity crowd of 19,180 fans – are only a small piece of the puzzle, though.

“This was just a very small glimpse at a bunch of guys taking some reps, but there’s a body of work that needs to be built from that first spring practice all the way through the first game that still is yet to be written,” Day said. "They've learned a lot, but now the race is on over the next few months to figure out who can make the next strides so that they're further along.

“Spring's been good. There's been a lot of progress made across the board, but still a long way to go before we play against Minnesota (on Sept. 2).”

