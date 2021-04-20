2022 Indiana DT Caden Curry Includes Ohio State In Top 12

Curry is one of the Buckeyes' top remaining targets for the current recruiting cycle.

Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry included Ohio State in his top 12 on Monday afternoon alongside Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee and USC.

The 6-foot-5 and 250-pound Curry is considered the eighth-best defensive tackle and No. 84 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he recorded to 61 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks to lead the Trojans to the Class 6A state championship last season.

Curry landed an offer from the Buckeyes during a virtual visit with head coach Ryan Day, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive coordinator/area recruiter Kevin Wilson last May. He’s never been to campus, but is reportedly set to take an unofficial visit on the weekend of June 4-6 – assuming his baseball season is over by then.

Curry’s mother is from Columbus, which certainly helps Ohio State’s chances in his recruitment. He’s nowhere close to a decision, though, and doesn’t anticipate making one until he can take all five official visits.

That said, the Buckeyes are hoping to take two or three defensive tackles this cycle, with Curry; Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict at Auburndale five-star Walter Nolen; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Dominick James; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Christen Miller; Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough four-star Curtis Neal; North Kansas City, Mo., four-star Domonique Orange; and Owasso, Okla., three-star Chris McClellan among the staff’s top options at the position.

