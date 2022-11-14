Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week Once Again

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 56-14 win over Indiana.

Stroud completed 17-of-28 passes for five touchdowns to four different receivers, including two to redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover and one apiece to fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb and sophomore wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

The redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has now thrown for 2,750 yards and 34 touchdowns – which is tied with North Carolina’s Drake Maye for the national lead – this year. He’s the first player in Big Ten history to have 30-plus touchdown passes in consecutive seasons.

Stroud now has 7,185 yards and 78 touchdowns through the air in his career, making him just the fourth Buckeye quarterback to top the 7,000-yard mark, joining former signal-callers J.T. Barrett (9,434 from 2013-17), Art Schlichter (7,547 from 1978-81) and Bobby Hoying (7,232 from 1992-95).

This marks the fifth career offensive player of the week award for Stroud, as well as the third this season (Toledo and Michigan State). He notably took home the honor twice last fall on his way to being named the conference's offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

It’s also the eighth game this season that an Ohio State player has taken home a weekly honor, joining Harrison (Arkansas State), redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (Wisconsin), redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams (Rutgers), sixth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles (Iowa) and sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (Penn State).

