Wide receiver Kamryn Babb and safeties Lathan Ransom and Sonny Styles were named the offensive, defensive and co-special teams players of the game following Ohio State's 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Babb, a fifth-year senior from St. Louis, overcame four ACL surgeries and numerous setbacks since his senior year of high school to record his first career catch – an eight-yard touchdown – against the Hoosiers.

“Where do we start with that?” head coach Ryan Day said. “What happened today in the stadium was magical. That’s one of the reasons why college football is special. It’s one of the reasons why you coach, to see something like that happen."

Ransom, a junior from Tucson, Ariz., was second on the team with nine tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass break up and one blocked punt, which led to a touchdown just two plays later.

“He was all over the place,” Day said. “It’s great to see him playing so well across the board. I know he’s a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, and not to see him make a play like that, that kind of flipped the game for us in the second half.”

Ransom also earned co-special teams honors alongside Styles, who recorded one tackle on Saturday. The freshman from Pickerington, Ohio, regularly appears on the Buckeyes' kickoff, kick return, punt return and field goal/extra point block units.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday at Maryland. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Terrapins in College Park is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

