Countdown To Kickoff: Ohio State Blows Out BYU, 47-17

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 47, BYU 17 - Dec. 17, 1982

Running back Tim Spencer rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ohio State to a 47-17 win over BYU and quarterback Steve Young in the 1982 Holiday Bowl.

The Buckeyes trailed 7-3 early in the second quarter when Spencer broke loose up the middle for a 61-yard touchdown, then blocked a punt on the next possession to set up a three-yard run by quarterback Mike Tomczak for a 17-7 lead.

The Cougars kicked a field goal to make it a one-score game at the half, but Ohio State scored 17 points in a three-minute period of the third quarter to turn it into a blowout.

"When it was 17-10 at halftime, I thought we should have been a little bit more in command,” Ohio State linebacker Marcus Marek said after the game. "I thought it was going to be another of those Holiday Bowl barnburners, then we made a couple of stops and all heck broke loose after that."

The Buckeyes ran 22 of the first 23 plays in the third quarter, highlighted by a one-yard touchdown run by fullback Vaughn Broadnax, an interception by cornerback Garcia Lane and an 18-yard score by Spencer, to take a 31-10 lead. That was followed by a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff, which Ohio State immediately turned into a field goal a 24-point lead.

"We were right there starting the third quarter," BYU cornerback Tom Holmoe said. "We were down seven at half and thought that was no problem. Then we were behind by 14, and that was still OK. Then it got to 21, and we started saying, 'Well, we've got to score.' Then some turnovers came, and it was just a matter of doing what we could."

The Buckeyes rushed for 329 yards, with backup running back Jimmy Gayle adding 82 yards and two scores on the ground, as well. The Cougars, meanwhile, suffered their worst loss since a 52-12 defeat at Arizona State in 1973.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Stroud, Smith-Njigba, Hickman To Attend Big Ten Media Days

Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson, Smith-Njigba On Maxwell Award Watch List

2023 Georgia TE Jelani Thurman Commits To Ohio State

How Thurman's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Crushes Clemson, 49-28

2022 Ohio State OT Target Olaus Alinen Sets Commitment Date

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!