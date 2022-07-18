Although he’s long been the top target of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Many, La., four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis committed to USC on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 and 218-pound Curtis, who is considered the fifth-best linebacker and No. 92 prospect overall in the class of 2023, received four visits from Knowles since the Buckeyes extended a scholarship offer in mid-January.

He also made two trips to campus, including an unofficial visit for a spring practice in March and his official visit over the weekend of June 24-26. It apparently wasn’t enough, though, as the Trojans secured his pledge just a few weeks later.

Curtis becomes the second linebacker target in the last three days to commit elsewhere, with Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star Troy Bowles pledging his services to Georgia on Saturday.

Ohio State is still looking for its first commitment at the position this cycle, and now the staff’s pursuit of Cleveland Glenville four-star Arvell Reese becomes even more important as they aim to land two linebackers in 2023.

The Buckeyes also remain in the running for Marlin, Texas, four-star Derion Gullette, but expect new offers to go out in the coming weeks in hopes of filling those two spots.

