The Big Ten announced on Monday morning that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Ronnie Hickman at Big Ten Media Days next week.

The two-day event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 26-27. The Buckeyes are scheduled to meet with the media on the second day, with Day’s press conference set for 12:30 p.m. and the players to follow from 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Day will then have another media availability from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Stroud is coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Big Ten’s player, quarterback and freshman of the year as a result.

Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns during his sophomore season. That includes 15 catches for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Lastly, Hickman led the team with 100 tackles – including 54 solo stops – and two interceptions during his redshirt sophomore season. He started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches.

