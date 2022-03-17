The former All-Pro guard started 57 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the last four seasons.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Ohio State offensive lineman Andrew Norwell has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Washington Commanders, though financial terms were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old Norwell spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He then started nine games as a rookie and developed into a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017.

Norwell signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league in terms of annual value. He was also the first former Buckeye to ever sign an eight-figure contract in the NFL.

The Jaguars restructured Norwell’s contract last offseason, turning the remaining two years on his contract into a one-year deal. That allowed him to test free agency with 111 career starts under his belt, most of which have come at left guard.

Norwell is now reunited in Washington with head coach Ron Rivera, who was previously in Carolina. He’s also the fourth former Ohio State player on the Commanders’ roster, joining wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel and defensive end Chase Young.

Additionally, Norwell is the fifth former Buckeye to sign a new deal during free agency, joining Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones.

Others still on the market include cornerback Eli Apple, offensive lineman Billy Price, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and safety Nate Ebner.

