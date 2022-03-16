The Chicago native has long been viewed as the Buckeyes' top target at the position.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate included Ohio State in his top five on Tuesday evening alongside Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Tate, who is considered the third-best wide receiver and No. 21 prospect overall in the class of 2023, has taken multiple unofficial visits with the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish over the last year. He was most recently on campus for the win over Michigan State on Nov. 20.

Tate, a Chicago native, was originally set to make his college decision last October but ultimately held off. He’s now expected to take final round of visits with his finalists – including a trip to Columbus the weekend of April 1-3 – before committing to the school of his choice this summer.

Ohio State certainly has to feel good about its chances given Tate’s relationship with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and offensive quality control coach Keenan Bailey, but Notre Dame and Tennessee are serious threats to land his pledge instead.

It’s not clear where Alabama and Georgia stand just yet, as his next visit to either school will be his first, but it’s also foolish to count out the Crimson Tide or defending national champion Bulldogs in the recruitment of any elite prospect.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are still looking for their first commitment at wide receiver for the current recruiting cycle. And while Tate has long been viewed as their top target, other names to keep in mind as they look to add three players at the position include Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Brandon Inniss; Folsom, Calif., four-star Rico Flores; Rolesville, N.C, four-star Noah Rogers; Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch four-star Bryson Rodgers; and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan four-star Hykeem Williams, among others.

