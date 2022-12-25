Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on.

The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.

He then followed that up by rushing for a school-record 2,073 yards and scored 34 total touchdowns during his senior season to lead the Tigers to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state semifinals this fall.

Hartson notably holds Massillon Washington’s single-game record, as well, as he rushed for 324 yards in a 45-36 win over Westerville South in the state playoffs during his sophomore season in 2020.

Hartson picked Ohio State over a dozen scholarship offers from programs such as Army, Boston College, Marshall, Temple, Toledo and UAB, as well as similar opportunities at Cincinnati, Michigan and Tennessee.

His decision brings to mind fifth-year senior running back/wide receiver Xavier Johnson, who turned down offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State and several Mid-American Conference schools to walk on at Ohio State and has since been placed on scholarship.

