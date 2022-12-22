Former Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius announced on Wednesday evening he has committed to Oregon over finalists Nebraska, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5 and 310-pound Cornelius has started 22 games at right tackle for the Rams over the last two seasons, earning first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors this fall after allowing just one sack.

Cornelius was one of four offensive linemen in the transfer portal to pick up an offer from the Buckeyes over the last week, joining Tulsa’s Dillon Wade, UTEP’s Jeremiah Byers and Washington State’s Jarrett Kingston.

While Byers has since committed to Florida State and Wade has narrowed his options to Auburn and USC, Cornelius took official visits with the Cornhuskers, Ducks, Volunteers and Buckeyes before setting a commitment date.

Ohio State has significant need at offensive tackle heading into next season, as All-Americans Dawand Jones and Paris Johnson are almost certain to declare for the NFL Draft after the season. That’s where the Cornelius came into play.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Cornelius notably led White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac to a pair of state championships in high school but was under-recruited and ultimately chose Rhode Island over offers from Bryant, Howard, Hampton and Morgan State.

He picked up 25 Football Bowl Subdivision offers since entering his name into the portal earlier this month, and with his choice of some of the nation's top programs, decided he wanted to continue his career all the way across the country at Oregon.

Kingston, meanwhile, likely becomes Ohio State's top transfer target moving forward. The All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, who did not allow a single sack in nine starts at left tackle this season, has also announced an offer from USC so far.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Former Kent State K Casey Magyar Transferring To Ohio State

Report: Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell Transferring To Florida

Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!