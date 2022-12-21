Former Kent State kicker Casey Magyar announced on Wednesday afternoon he is transferring to Ohio State, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining as a preferred walk-on.

The 5-foot-11 and 165-pound Magyar spent one season with the Golden Flashes, making 1-of-2 extra point attempts during his true freshman season before entering his name into the transfer portal in July.

Magyar was a second-team all-state selection during his senior season at Dublin (Ohio) Coffman in 2020, as he connected on 3-of-4 field goal attempts, 38-of-38 extra point attempts and sent 55 kickoffs for touchbacks.

With sixth-year senior Noah Ruggles out of eligibility, Magyar could potentially compete with USC transfer Parker Lewis, redshirt sophomore Jake Seibert and freshman Jayden Fielding for the starting role next fall.

He becomes the second player to join the program through the transfer portal in the last five days, as the Buckeyes secured a commitment from former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann on Saturday.

