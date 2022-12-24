Cleveland Glenville four-star linebacker Arvell Reese officially signed with Ohio State this week, making him the 24th player that legendary head coach Ted Ginn Sr. has sent to Columbus since 2002.

The 6-foot-4 and 212-pound Reese accomplished something that no other Tarblooder had before becoming a Buckeye, though. as he led to the program to its first state championship with a 26-6 win over previously unbeaten Cincinnati Wyoming earlier this month.

“It was definitely a big deal winning the state championship at Glenville,” Reese told BuckeyesNow at the U.S. Army Bowl last weekend. “It was well-deserved for Ginn and everyone worked hard for it. Once we got back to the city, there was a bunch of love shown for us at the Cavs game and we had a parade. It was a big deal to Cleveland.”

Reese, who was recently named the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, had an interception at the goal line on the final play of the first half with Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in attendance.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | It's Time To Get Rid Of College Football's December Signing Period | How A 12-Team Playoff Would Have Looked Every Year Of CFP | The Ultimate Dabo Swinney Quote

It was the perfect ending to Reese’s lone season at Cleveland Glenville, as he spent the first three years of high school at Euclid but wanted the opportunity to play under Ginn, who has helped more than 300 players receive college scholarships over the last 22 years.

“That whole program changed who I am as a person,” Reese said. “Not just on the field, but like my demeanor, how I carry myself and how I talk now. That program really changed me.”

Reese regularly chats with some of the 23 players who came before him, including quarterback Cardale Jones and wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who he said are both excited about him becoming a Buckeye.

Ohio State hasn’t had a Tarblooder on the roster since 2017 in linebacker Chris Worley and safety Erick Smith, but Reese is unlikely to be the last, as the Buckeyes have already offered five-star cornerback Bryce West and four-star tight end Damarion Witten in the class of 2024.

“We’ll see,” Reese said when asked if he thinks West and Witten will soon join him in Columbus. “They’ve got to take their time (with the process), but hopefully.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Maryland Transfer TE C.J. Dippre To Choose Between Alabama, Ohio State

Ohio State Football Recruiting Early Signing Period Takeaways

Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Former Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius Commits To Oregon Over Ohio State

Former Kent State K Casey Magyar Transferring To Ohio States

Report: Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell Transferring To Florida

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!