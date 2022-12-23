Former Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre announced on Friday he will choose between Alabama and Ohio State when he makes his transfer decision on Dec. 27.

A sophomore from Scranton, Pa., Dippre caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games across two seasons with the Terrapins. That includes four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown in the 43-30 loss to the Buckeyes last month.

Dippre notably hurdled cornerback Denzel Burke on a 25-yard reception on Maryland’s first offensive play of the game, while his one-yard catch gave the Terrapins a 13-10 lead heading into halftime. He then entered his name into the portal less than two weeks later.

Ohio State could lose its top two tight ends after this season, as sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi will be out of eligibility while redshirt junior Cade Stover – who led the Buckeyes will 35 catches 399 yards and five touchdowns – will have a decision to make on his NFL future.

The Buckeyes will have five other scholarship tight ends on the roster in junior Gee Scott, redshirt sophomore Joe Royer, redshirt freshman b, freshman Bennett Christian and incoming four-star signee Jelani Thurman, but that group lacks any starting experience.

If he chooses Ohio State, Dippre – who took an official visit with the Buckeyes last weekend – would become the third player to join the program through the transfer portal this month, joining Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann and Kent State kicker Casey Magyar.

