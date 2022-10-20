Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Lathan Ransom Preview Iowa

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming, defensive tackle Taron Vincent and safety Lathan Ransom were among the handful of players who met with the media on Wednesday night to recap the Buckeyes’ off week and preview Saturday’s game against Iowa.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Stroud saying he hopes opponents aren’t afraid of Ohio State, Harrison’s thoughts on how Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s return will impact the offense, Fleming’s play since he came back from injury, Vincent’s role along the defensive line and Ransom’s interception on the first drive of the Michigan State game.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Hawkeyes, which kicks off at 12 p.m. on FOX, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Ohio State football program.

