Get Your Tickets To Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa
Ohio State fans have waited nearly five years for a chance at revenge against Iowa, so the atmosphere at Ohio Stadium should be top-notch when the Buckeyes host the Hawkeyes this Saturday (12 p.m. on FOX).
Don’t miss an opportunity to cheer on the Scarlet and Gray this weekend by purchasing your tickets through SI Tickets. Seats in B Deck are currently as low as $59, while tickets in A Deck are currently $76 and up.
More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Week Of Upheaval Leaves Nine Remaining Teams | Yeah, We Can't Get Over What Happened Saturday, Either | Lee Corso Discusses Health Scare, Return to ‘College GameDay’
Tickets for Ohio State’s other remaining home games, including the Nov. 12 matchup with Indiana and the highly anticipated rivalry game against Michigan on Nov. 26, can also be found at SI Tickets.
The cheapest tickets for those games are $71 against the Hoosiers and $550 for the Wolverines, which will surely only get more expensive in the coming weeks if both teams continue on their winning ways.
As always, there is a $10 flat fee on any purchase at SI Tickets. Don’t get caught paying additional fees elsewhere!
-----
Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Read More
Ryan Day Believes Ohio State Is A Destination Job For DC Jim Knowles
Ohio State Still Has "Scar" From 2017 Blowout Loss At Iowa
Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Kevin Wilson Preview Iowa
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker Biggest Threat To C.J. Stroud In Heisman Race
Ohio State Up To No. 2 In AP Poll, Stays At No. 2 In Coaches Poll Following Off Week
Ohio State's Oct. 29 Game At Penn State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN