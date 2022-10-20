Though the first six games of the season, Ohio State wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming have combined for 81 receptions for 1,413 yards and 20 touchdowns.

It’s already a case of pick your poison for defensive coordinators, and to think the Buckeyes will soon reinsert All-American Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the starting lineup after he’s missed most of the season with a hamstring injury.

“I think it can be historically great,” Harrison said on Wednesday evening when asked how Smith-Njigba’s return will impact the offense. “We have so many weapons on the offensive side of the football, I’m just excited to see what we can do.”

It’s unclear if Smith-Njigba will play this weekend against Iowa, as head coach Ryan Day declined to discuss injuries earlier in the week. But he was in full pads as the team walked off the practice field on Wednesday, then caught passes from a JUGs machine as his teammates talked about his looming return.

“I feel like it’s a whole different ballgame with him,” Fleming said. “We’re striving to be the best receiving corps in the country, so just having him come back and be healthy is going to be a whole different dynamic for our offense.

“You saw what he did last year, so I feel like his game speaks for itself. He’s one of the best receivers in the country. There’s no doubt about that. Just having him back is going to be a huge boost for all of us.”

Harrison and Fleming both shot down the notion that Smith-Njigba’s return could cause friction within the wide receivers room, though it will certainly impact their individual stats. After all, their goal is to win games, however that may be.

“I don’t know what you do as a defensive coordinator. You’ve got to pick one and say your prayers,” Harrison said. “It’s going to be fun to watch.”

