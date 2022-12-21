According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel’s Edgar Thompson, Ohio State fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell intends to transfer to Florida once the Buckeyes are finished with their College Football Playoff run.

A former five-star prospect from Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan Catholic, Mitchell recorded 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one pass break up in 43 games across five seasons in Columbus, including one where he was named a team captain.

This was set to be Mitchell’s final collegiate season, as he took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic to return this fall, but an undisclosed injury ultimately limited him to just four games.

With that, Mitchell was able to redshirt this season and can now play one additional year elsewhere, which is why he entered his name into the portal on Dec. 5, the first day of the 45-day transfer window.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

The NCAA subsequently granted a one-time blanket waiver that will not count postseason participation at the FBS level toward a player’s redshirt status, so he could appear in the Peach Bowl against Georgia on Dec. 31 while retaining his eligibility.

Mitchell is one of three Buckeyes to enter the portal this month, joining redshirt freshman safeties Jaylen Johnson and Jantzen Dunn, who has since committed to Kentucky. He has not made an official announcement himself, however.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!