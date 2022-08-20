Freshman running back Dallan Hayden shed his black stripe following Ohio State’s practice at Ohio Stadium on Saturday as part of a tradition that marks his status as an official member of the team.

A former four-star prospect from Memphis' Christian Brothers High School, Hayden is coming off a senior season in which he rushed for 2,002 yards and 33 touchdown to be named Tennessee’s Mr. Football for the second straight year.

Hayden arrived on campus in June and wasn’t expected to have much of a role behind record-breaking starter TreVeyon Henderson and backups Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor. A recent season-ending injury to Pryor could lead to meaningful carries this fall, though.

“He goes full speed,” running backs coach Tony Alford said on Aug. 5. “That’s one thing we’re not going to have to do is ask him to go faster. He goes 100 miles an hour. Sometimes, we’ve got to try to pull the reins back a little big and slow him down.

“That’s probably the thing that has impressed me the most. He only goes one speed and it’s impressive. He wants to learn. He’s a very, very hungry kid. He wants to do well, so those are great traits. He’s very hard on himself. He’s a guy that you can tell he wants to do things perfectly and it bothers him immensely if he doesn’t.”

Hayden becomes the seventh member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, joining wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive end Caden Curry, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerback Jyaire Brown and safety Kye Stokes.

Other newcomers or returning players who have shed their black stripes since the spring include Arizona State transfer linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum, Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister and redshirt freshman tight end Zak Herbstreit.

