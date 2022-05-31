Skip to main content

Ohio State To Welcome Dozens Of Official Visitors During Month Of June

The group is headlined by wide receiver Brandon Inniss, defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei and safety Caleb Downs.

Although it doesn’t have the same anticipation as last summer, when prospects were finally able to take official and unofficial visits after a nearly 15-month dead period amid the pandemic, the month of June is shaping up to be a massive recruiting month for Ohio State.

Not only will hundreds of recruits make their way to campus for six separate one-day camps and a 7-on-7 tournament, but the Buckeyes will also host more than two dozen top targets on official visits over a three-weekend period. Many of those visits will be key as several players are eyeing a summertime decision.

That said, below is a list of every rising senior currently scheduled to take an official visit to Ohio State in June. It will be updated as prospects announce their intention to visit or change their plans. 

June 10-12

  • Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei
  • Portland, Ore., Central Catholic four-star tight end Riley Williams
  • Marlin, Texas, four-star defensive end Derion Gullette
  • Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris

June 17-19

  • Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss
  • Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star running back Mark Fletcher*
  • Rolesville, N.C., four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers
  • Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood*
  • Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld*
  • Rome, Ga., four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green
  • Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson*
  • Waxahachie, Texas, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt
  • Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch three-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers*
  • Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep three-star safety Jayden Bonsu

June 24-26

  • Warner Robins, Ga., five-star defensive lineman Victor Burley
  • Hoschton, Ga., Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs
  • Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star running back Justice Haynes
  • Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Rico Flores
  • Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen
  • Findlay, Ohio, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery*
  • Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla*
  • Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore
  • Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed
  • Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive lineman John Walker
  • Upper Marlboro (Md.) C.H. Flowers four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu
  • Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre
  • Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star linebacker Troy Bowles
  • Many, La., four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis
  • Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee
  • St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star cornerback Christian Gray
  • West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star safety Malik Hartford*

*Committed to Ohio State as part of the class of 2023

