Ohio State To Welcome Dozens Of Official Visitors During Month Of June

Although it doesn’t have the same anticipation as last summer, when prospects were finally able to take official and unofficial visits after a nearly 15-month dead period amid the pandemic, the month of June is shaping up to be a massive recruiting month for Ohio State.

Not only will hundreds of recruits make their way to campus for six separate one-day camps and a 7-on-7 tournament, but the Buckeyes will also host more than two dozen top targets on official visits over a three-weekend period. Many of those visits will be key as several players are eyeing a summertime decision.

That said, below is a list of every rising senior currently scheduled to take an official visit to Ohio State in June. It will be updated as prospects announce their intention to visit or change their plans.

June 10-12

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei

Portland, Ore., Central Catholic four-star tight end Riley Williams

Marlin, Texas, four-star defensive end Derion Gullette

Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris

June 17-19

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star running back Mark Fletcher *

* Rolesville, N.C., four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers

Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood *

* Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld *

* Rome, Ga., four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson *

* Waxahachie, Texas, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt

Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch three-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers *

* Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep three-star safety Jayden Bonsu

June 24-26

Warner Robins, Ga., five-star defensive lineman Victor Burley

Hoschton, Ga., Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs

Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star running back Justice Haynes

Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Rico Flores

Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen

Findlay, Ohio, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery *

* Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla *

* Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore

Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive lineman John Walker

Upper Marlboro (Md.) C.H. Flowers four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu

Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star linebacker Troy Bowles

Many, La., four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee

St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star cornerback Christian Gray

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star safety Malik Hartford*

*Committed to Ohio State as part of the class of 2023

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2024 Ohio State Commit Dylan Raiola Shines At Steve Clarkson's QB Retreat

2023 Ohio State WR Target Carnell Tate Nearing Decision

Steve Hayes, Son Legendary Ohio State Head Coach Woody Hayes, Passes Away

2023 Texas CB Javien Toviano Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Kickoff Times, Networks Announced For Several Games This Fall

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Discusses Contract Extension, NIL, Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!