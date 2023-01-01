As first reported by 247Sports’ Patrick Murphy and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt freshman long snapper Mason Arnold has entered his name into the transfer portal.

A walk-on from Tampa, Fla., Arnold became the Buckeyes’ starting long snapper when seventh-year senior Bradley Robinson went down with a season-ending knee injury in the 54-10 win over Iowa on Oct. 22.

He started the final six games of the season, though his miscommunication in the 45-23 loss to Michigan on Nov. 27 ultimately stopped Ohio State from running a fake punt that would have kept alive a critical drive.

The Buckeyes have since added former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann through the transfer portal. He’ll be on scholarship at Ohio State, which suggested Arnold’s time in Columbus was limited.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Georgia Advances To National Championship | TCU Makes History After Upsetting Michigan | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

With that, Arnold becomes the fifth Buckeye to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, joining wide receiver Corban Cleveland, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and safeties Jaylen Johnson and Jantzen Dunn.

Mitchell has reportedly committed to Florida and Dunn has transferred to Kentucky, while Cleveland and Johnson are undecided. Players have until Jan. 18 to enter their name into the portal in the current transfer window.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Absence "Absolutely" Impacted Ohio State's Loss To Georgia

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Exits Peach Bowl With Apparent Head Injury

Ohio State TE Cade Stover Taken To Local Hospital With Back Spasms

Xavier Johnson’s 37-Yard Touchdown Gives Ohio State 28-24 Halftime Lead

Miyan Williams’ Touchdown Run Puts Ohio State Ahead Of Georgia, 14-7

Ohio State Takes 7-0 Lead On Georgia With Marvin Harrison Jr.’s TD Catch

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!