Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Jim Knowles And Kevin Wilson Discuss Start Of Spring Practice

The Buckeyes were on the field Tuesday morning for the first of 15 practices this spring.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson met with the media for the first time this spring as the Buckeyes opened up spring practice on Tuesday morning.

They spoke for roughy 30 minutes apiece, touching on several different topics as the Buckeyes embark on 15 practices over the next six weeks, leading up to the annual spring game on April 16.

With that, here’s a bullet-point recap of what they each had to say:

Ryan Day:

Day said tight end is a concern for the Buckeyes, especially with sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi out for the spring with an undisclosed injury.

Day noted the importance of finding chemistry along the offensive line this spring, as the Buckeyes lost two starters.

Day noted there’s a lot of versatility and depth and the wide receiver position and that he’d like to have five or six players in the rotation this fall. “They have to get out there and earn that.”

Day said that redshirt freshman wide receiver Jayden Ballard was recognized as one of the most-improved players on the roster this offseason. “He’s somebody who could provide a huge boost to our offense.”

“These 15 practices lead into the fall.”

Day noted that this will be a big spring for redshirt junior Cade Stover as he figures out whether tight end or linebacker is the best position for him.

Day said fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor is working his way back into drills after suffering a season-ending leg injury in last year’s loss to Oregon. Not sure if he’ll be able to participate fully this spring.

Day noted they’re going to put “a little bit more” on redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud’s plate. Teaching him new concepts, etc. “It is exciting going into the season with somebody who has played a whole year under his belt.”

Day thought true freshman quarterback Devin Brown handled his first practice pretty well. Same for sophomore Kyle McCord as he embarks on his second season with the program. “The more reps we get these guys, the better they’re going to be.”

Day declined to give specifics as to why redshirt junior offensive lineman Harry Miller is out for the spring.

Asked about sophomore linebacker Mitchell Melton, who was working out at defensive end during Tuesday’s practice, Day said “his skillset allows him to do a little bit of both.”

Day said last year’s defense was too predictable last season and Jim Knowles’ arrival will help things be varied.

On Stroud: “He comes out with the mindset that he has something to prove every day.” Said he’s on his way to greatness. “I think that’s just the way he was brought up.”

Day said redshirt sophomore Cameron Martinez will play the nickel safety position this year after playing free safety part of last season.

“We’re hoping the 2022 season for the linebackers is going to be excellent.”

Day said junior Paris Johnson is working as the starting left tackle. “He learned a lot playing last year at guard … it’s really going to pay dividends for him down the road.” Said his work ethic is off the charts. “He has high aspirations and he’s a high achiever, so when it sets his mind to something, it usually happens.”

Day said they’re going to have to move junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba around and play both outside and in the slot this season to free up spots for other guys as well as to get him in different situations on the field.

Day said other people that caught his eye this offseason include redshirt freshmen cornerbacks Jakailin Johnson and Jordan Hancock. “I know they’re really looking to get on the field and practicing here.”

Day said leadership was their No. 1 objective this offseason. They voted 24 players onto a leadership committee that was responsible for 12 different squads to build accountability. “This is probably the best we’ve ever done in an offseason of forging leadership.”

Day said that leadership was lacking in Ohio State’s 42-27 loss to Michigan last November but that leaders stepped up in the second half of the Rose Bowl.

Day said that wide receiver Kamryn Babb is full go this spring after dealing with knee injuries the last few seasons. “We’re big Kam Babb fans around here. Everybody loves Kam … If he can stay healthy, he’s going to have an impact on this offense.”

Day on the importance of the first practice: “It was a start. It wasn’t pads or anything, so we’ll see.” Was impressed with how organized the defense was.

Jim Knowles:

Knowles said they don’t practice tackling to the ground. “Practice is timing and technique and angles.” Said he harps on positioning. “It’s OK if they miss on the right side of the runner.”

“It’s different because it’s THE Ohio State,” Knowles said when asked how this offseason has been different for him. Mentioned all of the resources he has. “I have everything I could ever want.”

Knowles on the Buckeyes’ linebackers: “We’re really looking for complete versatility in those two positions.” Said there isn’t much difference between the two inside positions.

Knowles said he doesn’t view Arizona State transfer DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum any differently than someone who has played defense for the last three or four years, though he played running back for the Sun Devils.

“Players don’t care how much I know, but they know how much I care.”

Knowles’ philosophy is to teach, motivate and demand but doesn’t get upset when players don’t do things the right way. He then places the blame on himself and thinks of ways to improve as a teacher.

Knowles said redshirt sophomore Kourt Williams is repping at the boundary safety position, which is known as the bandit in his defensive scheme. Hasn’t looked at who will play the Jack position, which is a hybrid defensive end/linebacker sport.

“We have speed everywhere. We have size everywhere. It’s impressive to me. It’s my job to mold that into a cohesive unit.”

Knowles said they have to raise the defense’s level of productivity to match the offense. “When we do, everything else will fall in line.”

Knowles said he’s confident that the defensive line will be “one of the better fronts in the country.”

Knowles on Proctor, who he recruited out of high school when he was at Oklahoma State: “He’s a guy that can have a positive effect on our defense.”

Knowles said he envisions Williams and redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman playing at the same time. “(Hickman is) everything I want in a safety.”

Knowles on Stover: “He’s a tough guy. He’s just a guy who shows up, goes to work every day and fight for The Ohio State.” Called him a front-line guy. “We need to figure out a job for him.”

Knowles on Jakailin Johnson and Hancock: “I think there’s a ton of potential there.” Said they’re maturing and are really quick.

Knowles said redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers will become a great player and he’s excited to work with him. “I like Steele a lot in terms of his attitude and athletic ability.”

On Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister, who earned recognition at the Buckeyes’ champions dinner. “I’m really proud of him and to be a part of his life.” Said it’s beneficial to have someone who knows him on the roster and can relay that to other members of the team.

Knowles said they call the boundary safety the “bandit” and the middle safety the “adjuster”

Kevin Wilson:

Wilson said the most consistent player will be the starting left tackle, but noted the ball is in Paris Johnson’s court.

“If they can be here everyday, practice every day, they’ll have a chance to be our guys.”

Wilson said the offense is watching Oklahoma State’s defensive film to prepare for the looks Knowles will give in practice.

Wilson said one of the greatest ability a teacher has is to connect with the players whereas he used to say it was to keep things simple. Notes that players today want to know why they’re doing something.

On Stroud: “I think there can be more on his plate” in terms of in-game adjustments, etc. “He is extremely gifted and talented but he’s equality as smart.” He and Day have a “phenomenal” amount of confidence in him to get the job done.

On sophomore offensive lineman Donovan Jackson: “He’s got as high of ceiling as anybody walking on this field today.” Called him one of the most athletic offensive linemen he’s ever seen. “He’s got a chance to be a special player.”

“Right now, we’re a good state offense. To be an elite offense, we’ve got to be a little more consistent.”

Wilson said addressing consistency with the running game is one of their top priorities this spring.

Wilson said there will be competition with sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson, which will only improve his game. “I think the more he plays, the more big things you’ll see.”

Wilson on junior tight end Gee Scott, who is up to 230 pounds now. “Really good winter, not just because he gained weight. He’s going to be in the mix to be one of the two or three guys to play a fair amount.” Believes he can create some interesting matchups in the massing game.

Wilson said sophomore Joe Royer is “knocking on the door” for playing time.

“The better the tight end position does, the greater the offense can be.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Early Enrollees, Transfers Receive Jersey Numbers

Ohio State Adds Georgia High School Coach Miguel Patrick To Staff

Former Cincinnati DBs Praise New Ohio State Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

Watch Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Run 4.37-Second 40-Yard Dash

Watch Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Run 4.26-Second 40-Yard Dash

Ohio State To Host Student Appreciation Day On April 2

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!