Defensive end Zach Harrison, linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum and kicker Noah Ruggles were named the co-defensive and co-special teams players of the game following Ohio State's 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes did not name an offensive player of the game this week, meanwhile, though they scored the most points the Hawkeyes have ever allowed under 24th-year head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Harrison, a senior from Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange, finished the game with two tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass break up, while Eichenberg, a redshirt junior from Cleveland St. Ignatius, recorded seven tackles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

“Zach’s playing some of his best football right now and our defensive line is playing with an edge,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game. “You can how fast they’re playing, but Zach has really come along. He’s practiced really well. I thought his leadership’s been good and I think you guys would agree he’s probably playing his best football right now.”

Trayanum, who joined the program this offseason as a transfer from Arizona State, recorded one tackle on special teams on Ohio State’s kickoff unit. He also appeared on the Buckeyes’ punt and punt return units and carried the ball once for nine yards while playing running back on the final play of the game.

Ruggles, meanwhile, was 4-for-4 on field goals against Iowa, helping Ohio State build a 26-10 halftime lead, including a 46-yarder for the Buckeyes’ first score of the game. He was also 6-for-6 on extra points to improve to a perfect 121-for-121 since transferring from North Carolina ahead of the 2021 season.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday against Penn State. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions is set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

