Ohio State sixth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles has been named the Big Ten’s special teams player of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 54-10 win over Iowa.

Ruggles, who joined the program last season as a transfer from North Carolina, converted 4-of-4 field goals and all six extra point attempts for a career-high 18 points. That includes a 46-yarder that got the scoring started for the Buckeyes.

This marks the second career weekly honor for Ruggles, who was also named the conference’s co-special teams player of the week after he kicked four field goals in the 33-24 win over Penn State last season.

Ruggles is now 6-for-7 on field goals and 47-for-47 on extra point attempts this season. His four field goals on Saturday were the second-most in a game in school history, tying him with eight others.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Oregon, Oklahoma State Keep CFP Hopes Alive | CFP Leaders Frustrated As NFL Encroaches on Schedule | Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Potential QB Controversy

This is the sixth game in a row in which an Ohio State player has been named the Big Ten’s offense, defensive or special teams player of the week, joining wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arkansas State), quarterback C.J. Stroud (Toledo and Michigan State), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (Wisconsin) and running back Miyan Williams (Rutgers).

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Iowa

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Iowa

Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In Coaches, AP Polls Following Win Over Iowa

Photos From Ohio State's 54-10 Win Over Iowa

Ohio State's Tanner McCalister In Right Spot At Right Time Against Iowa

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was On “Pitch Count” Against Iowa

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!