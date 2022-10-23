What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Iowa

Ohio State improved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten play with a 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 20-of-30 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He spread the wealth around to wide receivers Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., as well as fullback/tight end Mitch Rossi, who each had one score.

Defensively, the Buckeyes forced a season-high six turnovers, including three interceptions and three fumbles recoveries. Safety Tanner McCalister recorded two picks, including one on the first play from scrimmage, while linebacker Tommy Eichenberg returned one for a touchdown.

With that said, local and national college football analysts shared some of their thoughts on the game, and BuckeyesNow has compiled some of the best reactions below:

Bill Bender, The Sporting News

“Ohio State hammered Iowa, 54-10, with a complementary performance. The defense forced six turnovers and limited the Hawkeyes to 158 total yards. Iowa had just 12 yards in the first quarter. Stroud hit 10-of-13 passes for 171 yards and all four scores after halftime. He shook off a fumble which led to Iowa’s only touchdown and a third-quarter interception. Jaxon Smith-Njigba left with an injury again, but the trio of Fleming (2-105, TD), Egbuka (6-80, TD) and Harrison (7-62, TD) found holes in the Iowa secondary. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it’s still a 44-point victory against one of the nation’s best defenses.”

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated

“The Buckeyes’ search for a quality opponent continues, after an Iowa program in complete offensive disarray served up Saturday’s game on a platter with six turnovers. Spencer Petras threw a brutal interception on the first play of the game and, even though it took awhile, Ohio State was able to crack some holes in the Hawkeyes’ excellent defense.

Iowa hadn’t given up a single play of 40 yards or longer this season, but Stroud and Fleming hooked up for a 79-yard score as the game got out of hand in the second half. Smith-Njigba returned from a hamstring injury for Ohio State, but he had just one catch for seven yards. The Buckeyes’ explosiveness with him being a non-factor this season illustrates the absurd depth of their receiving corps.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

“When the Buckeyes play defense like they did all game against Iowa, and when they play offense like they did in the second half, they're almost impossible to beat. Even with Smith-Njigba essentially a non-factor this season, Ohio State has so many weapons for Stroud to target in the passing game. Ohio State now faces likely its toughest road test of the season against Penn State, although the Buckeyes have lost only once in State College since 2005.”

David M. Hall, ESPN

“Exposure to the Hawkeyes' offense took its toll on Stroud, who struggled through the first half, but thankfully Ryan Day was able to perform a full Iowa exorcism (it involves spewing creamed corn instead of pea soup) and Stroud rebounded with four second-half TD throws.”

Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports

“The Buckeyes, as usual, sliced and diced an opposing defense. This time, though, it was a good Iowa defense. The Buckeyes cruised to a 54-10 win with the Hawkeyes' only touchdown coming on a scoop-and-score. It was total domination, but it's not like Iowa's offense was much of a threat.”

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire

“This wasn’t exactly a beauty pageant for the Ohio State offense. Iowa made Stroud and his weapons work for everything in the first half. Yet, Buckeyes went into halftime up, 26-10, and in command.

“And that’s the point. Ohio State smoked and sputtered and still ended up winning very, very easily. This team is built to win in multiple ways even when there are some struggles because of what the opposition is doing.”

Marcus Hartman, Dayton Daily News

“The score could have been a lot more lopsided if Ohio State had not settled for field goals. Ohio State got the ball in Iowa territory four times in the first half but settled for Noah Ruggles field goals each time.

“In the second half, the Buckeyes did turn an interception and a turnover on downs into touchdowns. Ohio State remained perfect in the red zone with scores on all 36 red zone trips this season.”

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

“We’ve discussed how important McCalister has been for the Buckeyes. After transferring from Oklahoma State he helped the safeties get up to speed on Knowles’ 4-2-5 defense, and he has been terrific on the field.

“For the second time this season, McCalister recorded an interception on the first defensive possession. He followed that up with another interception in the third quarter. That first interception, McCalister said, set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Mike Wachsman, NBC4

“While the offense was taking time to get going, the Buckeyes’ defense was humming almost from the outset. Iowa scored 10 points, but only three of those came against Ohio State’s stop unit as the touchdown was a scoop and score by the defense.

“Not that Iowa’s offense has been challenging by any means – it entered the game averaging 14.8 points per game, which is 128th nationally. But there are a few players, notably tight end Sam LaPorta and freshman running back Kaleb Johnson. Neither really did a ton of damage as Ohio State finally had a breakout performance in both sacks and takeaways.

“The Buckeyes had five sacks and six takeaways, including a defensive touchdown off an interception by Eichenberg. McCalister had a pair of interceptions and four Buckeyes had one sack apiece, including Zach Harrison. The senior finished with two tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble, just one of many in the Buckeyes’ team effort.”

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

“Stroud and Ohio State needed about two and half quarters to figure out the Iowa defense, but finished with 54 points, the most ever scored against the Hawkeyes in Kirk Ferentz's 24 seasons as coach. As for the Iowa offense, six turnovers and eight first downs. Maybe the Buckeyes will be challenged next week at No. 16 Penn State, which got right at home against Minnesota.”

