Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Thanks Fans For Outpouring Of Support Following His Death

Fans invited to attend a celebration of Haskins’ life in Pittsburgh on Friday morning.

The widow of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins thanked fans in an emotional letter on Wednesday for their outpouring of support following his death.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss,” Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins said in a statement . “The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated.

“The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts. I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we turn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued respectful privacy as we painfully grieve.

“My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity! Love of my life, forever. Rest in the beautiful peace of heaven!”

Gondrezick-Haskins also invited fans to attend a celebration of Haskins’ life, which will be held at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 22. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the two-hour memorial service to follow.

Haskins’ family will also hold private funeral services in his home state of New Jersey on Saturday, as well as at his high school in Potomac, Md., on Sunday.

