Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Fall Camp Hotel Check-In

Photos From Ohio State’s Fall Camp Check-In

The Buckeyes checked into the Hyatt Place in Grandview Yard, marking the true start of fall camp.
Author:
Publish date:

While fall camp actually started on Wednesday, Sunday’s hotel check-in truly signals the beginning of a new Ohio State football season.

In fact, for more than 20 years, the players have been greeted by the Buckeyes’ media contingent snapping photos and taking video of them walking into the team hotel.

While the tradition is admittedly a bit strange, the players seem to make the most of it by breaking out their favorite outfits or carrying their favorite items – such as a guitar or a pet turtle – from their car to the lobby for a fun photo opportunity.

That said, you can check out photos from hotel check-in below:

1. Zach Harrison
83
Gallery
83 Images

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

