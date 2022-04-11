Day spent two seasons as Haskins' offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and three games as his interim head coach.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media for approximately 30 minutes on Monday morning to share memories about the life of former quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on a South Florida highway.

Below is a bullet-point recap of what Day had to say:

Day said it was “certainly a very, very difficult weekend.” Noted how many of the current players were teammates with him.

“It’s hard to wrap your mind around something like this when it happens to a young person and somebody who had such a big heart.”

Day noted how he was close with his son, R.J. “He meant a lot to my family. He meant a lot to this program. He is going to be missed. We are all hurting.

Day said his favorite game with Haskins was the 52-51 overtime win over Maryland. “That was a day where he really grew up. He was back in his home state and he was not going to be denied.” Add his favorite personal memories will remain private.

“Dwayne really kickstarted the way we have thrown the ball here.” Mentioned how he was more of a passer than his predecessors in Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett .

and . Recalled how Haskins visited Ohio State as a young child and said he was going to play quarterback here, then achieved that.

Day said he’s really appreciative of the outpouring of support nationally, as well as from their rivals.

Day said they’re planning to honor Haskins during Saturday’s Spring Game, but they aren’t sure what that entails. “We’ll make sure we do things the right way.”

Day mentioned how hard it has been to come to terms with the situation. “It makes you hug your loved ones a little bit more and you just understand how fragile life is.”

Asked if he would be Ohio State’s head coach right now without the year Haskins had in 2018, when he set numerous school records, Day said, “Probably not…I don’t think any of us would be here without Dwayne.”

Day said the current players have old him the first thing they think of with Haskins is his smile. “He just had that calming way about him.”

Day noted fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb said a prayer over the team before today’s practice. “The biggest thing is to lean on each other.”

said a prayer over the team before today’s practice. “The biggest thing is to lean on each other.” On the outpouring of support on social media: “It’s unbelievable. He left a legacy, even at 24 years old. I think that says so much about who he was as a person.”

Day said he had a big brother-like relationship with the quarterbacks who followed him like Justin Fields , C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord , among others.

, and , among others. Day said he had a conversation with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin . “He really wanted to help Dwayne. He saw those special traits.” Also felt like Haskins was in the perfect situation to be successful. “He felt like it was a great opportunity for him.”

. “He really wanted to help Dwayne. He saw those special traits.” Also felt like Haskins was in the perfect situation to be successful. “He felt like it was a great opportunity for him.” On the quarterback battle between Haskins and former quarterback Joe Burrow in the spring of 2018: “They were great on the field, but they were great in the meeting room.” Added it was fun to be a part of it and see their competitiveness come out.

in the spring of 2018: “They were great on the field, but they were great in the meeting room.” Added it was fun to be a part of it and see their competitiveness come out. On the Buckeyes’ recruiting quarterbacks who fit the same mold as Haskins: “We want guys who can throw it and see the field like him.” Added they really learned a lot about what they wanted to do offensively that season. “For somebody to make an impact like that in one year is incredible.”

On how he’d like to see Haskins remembered: “I don’t think he thought of himself first.” Said relationships mattered most to him.

Added how much work he put in during the offseason. “He wanted to be great.”

Day praised Haskins’ faith in himself. “He was able to take an environment that was very stressful and make it fun.”

