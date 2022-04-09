Looking Back At The Top 5 Performances Of Dwayne Haskins’ Ohio State Career

Haskins became one of the most prolific passers in program history during his lone season as the Buckeyes' starter.

The Ohio State football program is mourning the loss of former quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died this morning after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida.

Haskins had arguably the greatest passing season in school history in 2018, his lone season as a starter, when he threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship and victory in the Rose Bowl.

While the news of his passing leaves us at a loss for words, we’ve decided to take this opportunity to look back at the top five performances of his short but stellar college career. He won’t be soon forgotten – on or off the field.

Michigan – Nov. 25, 2017

After replacing injured starter J.T. Barrett midway through the third quarter, Haskins engineered three scoring drives to lead Ohio State to a come-from-behind 31-20 victory at Michigan.

He completed 6-of-7 passes for 94 yards, highlighted by a 27-yarder to wide receiver Austin Mack, while his 22-yard scramble on his first drive of the game set up the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter.

Maryland – Nov. 17, 2018

Haskins’ seven-yard run in overtime gave Ohio State its first lead of the game, while the Buckeyes ultimately survived when Maryland’s two-point conversion attempt was off target.

He finished the game 28-of-38 405 yards and three touchdowns to break the single-season school record for passing yards, while also rushing for a career-high 59 yards and three more scores in the 52-51 win.

Northwestern – Dec. 1, 2018

Haskins threw for a whopping 499 yards, breaking his own school single-game record, and five touchdowns to lead Ohio State to its third straight conference title with a 45-24 win over Northwestern.

It was also the most passing yards in the history of the Big Ten Championship Game, making Haskins an easy pick for the game’s most valuable player award and punching his ticket to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Penn State – Sept. 29, 2018

With Ohio State trailing by 12 points midway through the fourth quarter, Haskins threw two touchdown passes to lead Ohio State to a 27-26 win in a raucous environment at Penn State in his first career road start.

Haskins found wide receiver Binjimen Victor, who weaved his way through defenders for a 47-yard touchdown, to cut the lead to five points with 6:42 left. He then connected with K.J. Hill on a wide receiver screen for the go-ahead 24-yard score with 2:03 remaining.

Michigan – Nov. 24, 2018

While the Wolverines entered The Game as the favorites, Haskins threw for 396 and a school record-tying six touchdown passes in the Buckeyes’ 62-39 win over their hated rivals and extend their seven-game winning streak in the series.

Haskins’ fourth touchdown of the game – a 78-yarder to wide receiver Parris Campbell that put Ohio State ahead 48-25 – was his 40th of the season, passing former Purdue signal-caller Drew Brees for the most in a single season in Big Ten history.

