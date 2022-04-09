The 24-year-old Haskins died on Saturday after being struck by a dump truck on a South Florida highway.

The Ohio State community remains in shock following the sudden passing of former quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was struck and killed by a dump truck on a South Florida highway on Saturday morning. He was just 24 years old.

Haskins set 28 school records and seven Big Ten records during his lone season as a starter in 2018. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and named the Big Ten’s offensive player and quarterback of the year while leading the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship and victory in the Rose Bowl.

After being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins played three seasons for the Washington Redskins/Football Team and Pittsburgh Steelers. He started 13 games across three seasons in the league and was expected to compete for a starting role again this fall.

Reactions to the devastating news have continued to pour in throughout the day, with many of his former coaches, teammates and peers sharing their heartbroken thoughts on social media. Those messages can be found below:

