2023 Florida Running Back Richard Young Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

The highly touted prospect was on campus three times last year, including the win over Penn State in late October.

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star running back Richard Young included Ohio State in his top seven on Sunday afternoon alongside Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

The 5-foot-11 and 200-pound Young is considered the second-best running back and No. 19 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he rushed for 1,755 yards and 20 total touchdowns to lead the Lightning to the state semifinals last fall.

Young visited campus twice last summer, including a one-day camp in early June and the program’s annual Buckeye Bash and BBQ in late July, which allowed him to build a strong relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford. He then returned to Columbus for the win over Penn State on Oct. 30.

Ohio State, of course, appears on the verge of landing a commitment from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star running back Mark Fletcher on Tuesday evening, but that will have little to no impact on the staff’s pursuit of Young.

In fact, the Buckeyes are hoping to take two players at the position this cycle from a group that also includes includes Roswell (Ga.) four-star Justice Haynes and Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater four-star Cedric Baxter. Young remains at the top of the list of priorities, though.

