Haskins rewrote the school and Big Ten record books during his lone season as a starter in 2018.

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins spent his lone season as a starter in 2018 rewriting the school and conference record books while leading the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and victory in the Rose Bowl.

He was named the conference’s offensive player and quarterback of the year, took home the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football award and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting as a result, becoming just the fifth Ohio State player to be invited to the ceremony in New York.

It was easily the most prolific passing season in school history to that point, with Haskins setting or tying 28 school and seven conference records that fall, not counting his record six Big Ten offensive player of the week honors.

The full list of records can be found below, courtesy of sports information director Jerry Emig, though it's worth noting some of them have since been broken by former quarterback Justin Fields or current starter C.J. Stroud.

Ohio State Career

Completion percentage - 70.0

Passing yards per game - 245.3

300-yard passing games - 9

400-yard passing games - 4

Passing efficiency - 173.98

Total offense per game - 254.1

Ohio State Single Season

Passing yards - 4,831

Pass attempts - 533

Pass completions - 373

Completion percentage - 70.0

Touchdown passes - 50

Passing yards per game - 345.1

200-yard passing games - 14

Consecutive 20-yard passing games - 14

300-yard passing games - 9

400-yard passing games - 4

Passing efficiency - 174.07

Total offense - 4,939

Total offense per game - 352.8

Touchdowns responsible for - 54

Games with 200 yards of total offense - 14

Games with 300 yards of total offense - 9

Games with 400 yards of total offense - 4

Ohio State Single Game

Passing yards - 499

Pass attempts - 73

Pass completions - 49

Touchdown passes - 6

Total offense - 494

Big Ten Career

Passing efficiency - 173.98

Big Ten Single Season

Passing yards - 4,831

Completions - 373

Touchdown passes - 50

Total offense - 4,939

Touchdowns responsible for - 54

Big Ten Single Game

Touchdown passes - 6

