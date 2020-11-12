SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ryan Day Would've Been in Favor of Scheduling a Replacement Opponent for Maryland

Brendan Gulick

The Buckeyes knew it wasn't a possibility, given that they aren't the first team to be on the wrong end of a CoVID-induced cancellation this fall. But Ryan Day said this morning on the Dan Patrick Show that he would have been open to scheduling a game on Saturday in place of Maryland.

"Yeah, I would," said Day when asked if he would play a different team if given the chance. "Especially when it's hard to look your team in the eye and tell them they can't play when they've done everything you've asked them to do. I guess you chalk it up to 2020. I know it's not as easy as saying, 'Let's just go schedule a game,' there's a lot of implications and different things that have to go in place, so I totally respect that. But I certainly would be in favor of figuring out a way to get it done."

Unfortunately, the Big Ten made it very clear they aren't open to teams within the conference scheduling games on the fly this year outside of the league. Nebraska's Week 2 game against Wisconsin was cancelled while the Badgers were dealing with a significant CoVID outbreak and the Huskers were prepared to play FCS opponent Chattanooga - which included paying for all of the testing to make sure the Mocs wouldn't pose a threat to the Huskers or any other Big Ten team. But the Big Ten said no, and that was that.

So the Buckeyes will have an unscheduled bye week this weekend.

As Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated pointed out on Twitter Thursday afternoon, there have been 370 college football games scheduled through November 11 and 313 of them have been played. The 57 games cancelled/postponed represents 15.4% of the total population this fall. Only six of those games have been made-up to date, while some others have been rescheduled.

"The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” Day said in a statement on Wednesday. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic. “We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”

-----

You may also like:

Urban Meyer reveals he had CoVID-19

How Saturday's Cancellation Impacts Ohio State's Championship Aspirations

Ryan Day on Not Playing Maryland: "It's Very Disappointing"

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ryan Day on Not Playing Maryland: "It's Very Disappointing"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day detailed the tough news his team was given Wednesday that his team wouldn't be playing Maryland this weekend.

Brendan Gulick

Urban Meyer Reveals He Had CoVID-19

Meyer has recovered from the virus and will be back to work this weekend with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

Brendan Gulick

Report: Wichita State Targeting Former Buckeye Coach Thad Matta

Matta hasn't coached since he was on the Ohio State sideline in 2017, but he is reportedly the top target for Wichita State.

Brendan Gulick

How Saturday's Cancellation Impacts Ohio State's Championship Aspirations

Saturday's canceled game between Ohio State and Maryland shouldn't hurt the Buckeyes' chances of winning a national title.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Football Game vs. Maryland Canceled

The Buckeyes game against Maryland will not be rescheduled as the Terrapins deal with a CoVID-19 outbreak within their team.

Brendan Gulick

Chris Holtmann Had False Positive CoVID-19 Test

The Buckeyes are two weeks away from starting the 2020-2021 season and had a CoVID-19 scare from Coach Holtmann, but the confirmation test came back negative.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State has the Best Passing Attack in College Football

Justin Fields leads a Buckeye offense that has been unstoppable through three games. They are the most efficient passing team in the country.

Brendan Gulick

Five Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference

Ryan Day shared his thoughts on how deep their playbook is for any given game, how he handles recruiting a quarterback and the lack of second string reps this year.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day Reviews Rutgers, Looks Ahead to Maryland

Ryan Day joined Buckeye Roundtable on 97.1 The Fan on Monday night to wrap up last week's win against Rutgers and begin looking forward to Maryland.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Preview

Ohio State Football travels to Maryland for the first time since their 2018 overtime scare. Here is some information you need for this weekend's matchup.

Brendan Gulick